DGAP-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG acquires 100 percent of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG acquires 100 percent of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context



15-Jul-2022

Ad hoc release: UMT AG acquires 100 percent of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context



The Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) has concluded an agreement to acquire all shares in the newly established MEXS Group based in Trossingen, Germany. The acquisition of the MEXS Group from the previous shareholders Thomas Teufel and Cafer Tosun will take the form of a 100 percent takeover of the company's shares. The purchase price amounts to EUR 13 million plus an optional success component. The transaction will be completed from the company's own funds and without borrowing or the issue of new shares. In the synergy, the MEXS Group plans to achieve sales of approximately EUR 16 million in the next twelve months with a medium-term EBIT margin of 20 percent. The acquisition is subject to board approval.



With the complete takeover of the MEXS Group (www.mexs.io), UMT is further expanding its role as a "TechnologyHouse" and acquiring an IT company that is doing pioneering work in the area of interactive control of business processes through messaging. MEXS is an ideal complement to UMT's technology world and completes the mobile payment and smart rental services by adding messaging technology with smartphones and laptops for B2B and B2C applications, combining the world of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, i.e. software solutions for corporate resource planning, with an intuitive messenger.



The MEXS messaging platform is currently used as an enterprise messenger by medium-sized companies and in the manufacturing industry. And it is much more than just a messenger: the MEXS platform integrates communication into corporate workflows. Connected companies can thus act faster, serve customer inquiries promptly, execute business processes faster and enable mobile working.



MEXS customers can thus complement existing workflow systems and process flows of ERPs such as SAP, NetSuite, Salesforce or Workday with embedded communication on an end-to-end basis. The MEXS platform offers a comprehensive portfolio of functions such as web telephony or chat groups up to a translation function. However, common workflows such as sick notes or vacation requests can also be handled directly via the messaging app on the go. MEXS customers can configure their messenger individually for their company. And all of this is done while fully respecting privacy. Unlike conventional messaging services, MEXS does not require a mobile phone number for chats, and data is stored in German data centers to ensure that confidential and private data is protected.



In the course of this, UMT AG has secured the cooperation of two proven SAP experts:

MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel is to strengthen the management team of UMT AG in the future as a member of the Board of Management responsible for technology and digitization. Co-shareholder Cafer Tosun will be in charge of the customer interface with SAP and will also be responsible for initiating new business partnerships in the big corporate sector. In the future, Cafer Tosun will also be available to UMT AG as a member of the Supervisory Board.



With the acquisition of MEXS GmbH and the simultaneous consistent focus on technology companies, UMT has successfully transformed itself from a specialist for mobile payments to a value-oriented and digital "TechnologyHouse" for integrated mobile commercial applications. The enormous potential of the systems that will be developed jointly with MEXS in the future in terms of integration with SAP business processes provides the UMT Group with the best prerequisites for significant revenue and earnings growth in the medium term, with sustainable profitability and steady cash flows.



