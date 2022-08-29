Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 13:11:02

DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing
Uniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility

29-Aug-2022 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unipers liquidity position is significantly impacted by supply disruptions of Russian gas. The recent increase in gas curtailments as well as associated price developments on European energy markets and exchanges have even further increased Unipers liquidity requirements recently.

As a consequence, today, Uniper received further EUR 2 bn under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility of EUR 9bn in full.

Furthermore, Uniper has requested an extension of the KfW credit facility by additional EUR 4bn for further stabilization while the discussions with the German government and Fortum on the implementation of the stabilization package including equity measures are being progressed.

 

 

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy

29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1430033

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1430033  29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430033&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen

25.08.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.08.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.08.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.08.22 Uniper Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.22 Uniper Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniper 5,57 2,96% Uniper

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den ersten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Abschläge. Die Wall Street notiert am Montag tiefer und knüpft damit an die herben Verluste vom Freitag an. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten