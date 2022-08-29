|
29.08.2022 13:11:02
DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper fully uses existing KfW credit facility and applies for extension of KfW credit facility
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing
Unipers liquidity position is significantly impacted by supply disruptions of Russian gas. The recent increase in gas curtailments as well as associated price developments on European energy markets and exchanges have even further increased Unipers liquidity requirements recently.
As a consequence, today, Uniper received further EUR 2 bn under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility of EUR 9bn in full.
Furthermore, Uniper has requested an extension of the KfW credit facility by additional EUR 4bn for further stabilization while the discussions with the German government and Fortum on the implementation of the stabilization package including equity measures are being progressed.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs
Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy
29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1430033
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1430033 29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
