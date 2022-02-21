DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Dividend proposal for financial year 2021 and earnings outlook for financial year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast

Uniper SE: Dividend proposal for financial year 2021 and earnings outlook for financial year 2022



21-Feb-2022 / 10:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Management of Uniper SE (Uniper) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting taking place on 18 May 2022 a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 of 0.07 per share (2020: 1.37). Accordingly, the total planned dividend payout for 2021 amounts to approximately 26 million (2020: 501 million) which represents the minimum dividend under German stock corporation law.

Given the continued high volatility on the energy markets, the geopolitical situation and the increasing momentum of the European energy transition, Uniper is placing a stronger focus on liquidity and investment capacity, which is reflected in the dividend proposal and supported by Fortum Oyj, Uniper's major shareholder.

The annual financial statements, including the proposal for the appropriation of profits, are expected to be submitted to the Supervisory Board of Uniper for adoption at its meeting on 22 February 2022.

The results for the financial year 2021 will be published as planned on 23 February 2022.

In a continuously challenging environment, Uniper expects an Adjusted EBIT of 1.0 to 1.3 billion and an Adjusted Net Income of 0.8 to 1.1 billion for the 2022 financial year based on a strong power generation and gas midstream business. Both the outlook for Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income are above market expectations.

For the time being Uniper does not plan to decide on a dividend policy.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report. Uniper SE's annual report for the financial year 2021 will also be published on 23 February 2022 and is available at www.uniper.energy.

Contact:Person making the notification:Dr. Sascha FehlemannSVP Corporate Legal AffairsContact for investors and analysts:Stefan JostExecutive Vice PresidentGroup Finance & Investor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 8200Telefax +49 211 4579 2022Email ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Georg OppermannSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & Sustainability CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 5532Mobile +49 178 439 48 47press@uniper.energy