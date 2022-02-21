|
21.02.2022 10:06:29
DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Dividend proposal for financial year 2021 and earnings outlook for financial year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast
The Board of Management of Uniper SE (Uniper) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting taking place on 18 May 2022 a dividend payment for the financial year 2021 of 0.07 per share (2020: 1.37). Accordingly, the total planned dividend payout for 2021 amounts to approximately 26 million (2020: 501 million) which represents the minimum dividend under German stock corporation law.
Given the continued high volatility on the energy markets, the geopolitical situation and the increasing momentum of the European energy transition, Uniper is placing a stronger focus on liquidity and investment capacity, which is reflected in the dividend proposal and supported by Fortum Oyj, Uniper's major shareholder.
The annual financial statements, including the proposal for the appropriation of profits, are expected to be submitted to the Supervisory Board of Uniper for adoption at its meeting on 22 February 2022.
The results for the financial year 2021 will be published as planned on 23 February 2022.
In a continuously challenging environment, Uniper expects an Adjusted EBIT of 1.0 to 1.3 billion and an Adjusted Net Income of 0.8 to 1.1 billion for the 2022 financial year based on a strong power generation and gas midstream business. Both the outlook for Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted Net Income are above market expectations.
For the time being Uniper does not plan to decide on a dividend policy.
The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report. Uniper SE's annual report for the financial year 2021 will also be published on 23 February 2022 and is available at www.uniper.energy.
21-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
