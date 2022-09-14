Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022

DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Talks between German Government, Fortum and Uniper on stabilization for Uniper continue

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Talks between German Government, Fortum and Uniper on stabilization for Uniper continue

14-Sep-2022
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The German government, Fortum and Uniper agreed in July on a stabilisation package for Uniper. Since then, the parties joint priority has been the implementation of the stabilisation measures and a long-term solution for Uniper. Due to the increased uncertainties in the operating environment, the parties are also looking into alternative solutions, inter alia a straight equity increase that would result in a significant majority participation by the German Government in Uniper. No decisions beyond what was agreed in the stabilisation package in July have been made.

Since the stabilisation agreement was signed, the European energy crisis has escalated further as no Russian gas volumes are currently being supplied through Nord Stream 1 and both gas and power prices have been extremely high and volatile. Consequently, since July, Unipers financial losses due to the higher gas procurement cost have significantly increased. The deteriorating operating environment and Unipers financial situation have to be taken into account while Fortum, the German government and Uniper continue their discussions on a long-term solution for Uniper.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
Senior Vice President Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Mobile +49 1515 1213 9656
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 211 4579 5570
Mobile +49 178 439 4847
press@uniper.energy

14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1442189

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1442189  14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

