08.07.2022 13:50:37

DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper applies for stabilization measures

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Uniper applies for stabilization measures

08-Jul-2022 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management of Uniper SE has today submitted an application to the German government for stabilization measures. The proposal submitted with the application is first of all focusing on a fair cost allocation pursuant to section 24 or section 26 of the German Energy Security Act ("Energiesicherungsgesetz - EnSiG"). In addition, the proposal provides for additional debt funding through an increase in the (so far undrawn) KfW credit facility. Finally, the proposal contains equity components which would lead to a relevant participation of the Federal Government in Uniper SE. The measures are aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper's liquidity needs and protecting Uniper's investment-grade credit rating.

Unipers major shareholder Fortum is also in talks with the German government to address the negative impact of the current gas supply restrictions on Uniper. Fortum's proposal includes a restructuring of Uniper aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of the German government.

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy

08-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1394187

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1394187  08-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

