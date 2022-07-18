|
18.07.2022 10:00:50
DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing
Today, Uniper drew down EUR 2 billion under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility in full.
This step has been taken in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas and the associated developments on the energy markets and exchanges.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs
Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy
18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1399455
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1399455 18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
