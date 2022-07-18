DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing

Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility



18-Jul-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, Uniper drew down EUR 2 billion under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility in full.

This step has been taken in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas and the associated developments on the energy markets and exchanges.

