18.07.2022 10:00:50

DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing
Uniper SE: Uniper draws down EUR 2bn KfW credit facility

18-Jul-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Uniper drew down EUR 2 billion under its existing credit facility with the KfW banking group, thereby utilizing the facility in full.

This step has been taken in reaction to continuing supply disruptions of Russian gas and the associated developments on the energy markets and exchanges.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1399455

 
