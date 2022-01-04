DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper SE takes additional financing measures within volatile markets incl. related party transaction and agreement with KfW on credit facility

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing

Uniper SE: Uniper SE takes additional financing measures within volatile markets incl. related party transaction and agreement with KfW on credit facility



04-Jan-2022 / 20:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Uniper is required to make margining payments under commodity sales contracts that result from Uniper's ordinary portfolio hedging activities. The amount of those temporary margining payments depends on the overall commodity price levels. In order to ensure additional liquidity and financial flexibility in future, potentially extreme, market conditions Uniper has taken the following steps: Drawing of the existing revolving credit facility with Uniper's core banks: Under the contractually committed credit facilities, Uniper has drawn down the full volume of EUR 1.8 billion.



Conclusion of a credit facility agreement between Uniper and its parent company Fortum: On the basis of this credit facility agreement, which provides for shareholder loans and parental guarantees, Uniper is entitled to receive financing support of up to EUR 8 billion in aggregate. The credit facility agreement was concluded on 22 December 2021 at arm's length conditions. The Supervisory Board of Uniper had approved the conclusion of the credit facility agreement in advance. The facility has partly been used. Fortum is Uniper's major shareholder owning more than 76% of the shares in Uniper. Fortum is hence a related party pursuant to Section 111a paragraph 1 sentence 2 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).



Agreement with KfW on a revolving credit facility: On 4 January 2022 Uniper agreed on a credit facility of up to EUR 2 billion with the German state-owned KfW-bank, which expires on 30 April 2022. The credit facility has not been utilized so far; it rather serves as a back-up facility in case of further extreme commodity market developments. The above measures increase Uniper's resilience against future, extreme market developments and resulting margining requirements: Higher commodity prices lead to temporarily higher margining requirements for Uniper. However, at the same time, higher commodity prices increase the value of Uniper's underlying gas and power assets. Therefore, Uniper's structural earnings prospects are not adversely impacted by higher prices. Uniper plays a central role in ensuring security of supply in the European energy sector. Accordingly, its products and services are of particularly high demand in the current market environment.

04-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

