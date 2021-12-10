DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth assesses offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth assesses offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG



10-Dec-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST

Ralph Dommermuth assesses offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG

Montabaur, 10 December 2021. Today, Ralph Dommermuth informed the company that he had received several offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG, the assessment and negotiation of which will take a few days. Furthermore, Mr. Dommermuth informed the company that, in case one or more block acquisitions were to be agreed upon, he is considering to make - through an existing or newly established company controlled by him - a voluntary acquisition offer to increase its stake in United Internet AG to an extent that is reduced by any block acquisitions compared with the ad hoc-notification of United Internet AG dated 4 November 2021, or to refrain from making a voluntary acquisition offer to the shareholders of United Internet AG altogether. According to Mr. Dommermuth, if a voluntary acquisition offer were to be made to the extent originally communicated or to a lesser extent, this would probably take place in the first half of January 2022.

The company was further informed that Mr. Dommermuth has not yet made a decision neither to enter into any block acquisition(s), nor to make or not make an voluntary acquisition offer, and that the decision depends on, inter alia, the financing, the outcome of the assessment and negotiation of the received offers and the the further development of the capital market.



