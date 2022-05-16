|
16.05.2022 16:35:28
DGAP-Adhoc: Update regarding the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper media International N.V.: appointment of auditor for the 2022 financial year to be postponed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Update regarding the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper media International N.V.: appointment of auditor for the 2022 financial year to be postponed
The appointment of the auditor for the 2022 financial year which is on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper media International N.V. (ad pepper) on 17 May 2022 needs to be postponed. The Annual General Meeting's agenda provides for the auditing company Mazars Accountants N.V. (Mazars) to be appointed as external auditor for the 2022 annual financial statements.
Mazars has informed us today that the company cannot take on the mandate due to a conflict of interests. In the 2021 financial year, Mazars evaluated share options of ad pepper which were issued under employee participation programmes using mathematical finance methods. The evaluation of one of these employee participation programs was only completed in January 2022. Due to these former activities, Mazars has now decided that the company cannot perform the audit of the 2022 annual financial statements although they had already confirmed the assignment. ad pepper now intends to appoint an auditor at short notice in an extraordinary General Meeting.
For more information:
16-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1353599
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1353599 16-May-2022 CET/CEST
