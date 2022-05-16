DGAP-Adhoc: Update regarding the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper media International N.V.: appointment of auditor for the 2022 financial year to be postponed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Update regarding the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper media International N.V.: appointment of auditor for the 2022 financial year to be postponed



16-May-2022 / 16:35 CET/CEST

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 16 May 2022

The appointment of the auditor for the 2022 financial year which is on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of ad pepper media International N.V. (ad pepper) on 17 May 2022 needs to be postponed. The Annual General Meeting's agenda provides for the auditing company Mazars Accountants N.V. (Mazars) to be appointed as external auditor for the 2022 annual financial statements.

Mazars has informed us today that the company cannot take on the mandate due to a conflict of interests. In the 2021 financial year, Mazars evaluated share options of ad pepper which were issued under employee participation programmes using mathematical finance methods. The evaluation of one of these employee participation programs was only completed in January 2022. Due to these former activities, Mazars has now decided that the company cannot perform the audit of the 2022 annual financial statements although they had already confirmed the assignment. ad pepper now intends to appoint an auditor at short notice in an extraordinary General Meeting.



