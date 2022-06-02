DGAP-Adhoc: Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year



On 25 February 2022 (see ad hoc disclosure from the same date), Borussia Dortmund published its forecast of a consolidated net loss of EUR 17.0 24.0 million for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This guidance can no longer be achieved.

Borussia Dortmund now forecasts a consolidated net loss of EUR 25.0 29.0 million for the 2021/2022 financial year. The forecast deterioration of the earnings situation for the 2021/2022 financial year is due mainly to the premature departure of the former head coach and his coaching staff. Today, the parties reached an agreement in principle on the financial terms of the early termination of the employment contracts which were originally due to expire on 30 June 2024. In particular, this resulted in a one-off write-down in the mid-seven-digit range for the 2021/2022 financial year, which will nevertheless be fully offset by a corresponding decrease in write-downs over the two subsequent financial years.

This new guidance is subject to any adjusting events that may occur in the period until the financial statements are finalised and information that eventually may arise after the reporting period during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Dortmund, 02.06.2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

