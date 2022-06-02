02.06.2022 15:14:37

DGAP-Adhoc: Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year

02-Jun-2022 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 25 February 2022 (see ad hoc disclosure from the same date), Borussia Dortmund published its forecast of a consolidated net loss of EUR 17.0 24.0 million for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This guidance can no longer be achieved.

Borussia Dortmund now forecasts a consolidated net loss of EUR 25.0 29.0 million for the 2021/2022 financial year. The forecast deterioration of the earnings situation for the 2021/2022 financial year is due mainly to the premature departure of the former head coach and his coaching staff. Today, the parties reached an agreement in principle on the financial terms of the early termination of the employment contracts which were originally due to expire on 30 June 2024. In particular, this resulted in a one-off write-down in the mid-seven-digit range for the 2021/2022 financial year, which will nevertheless be fully offset by a corresponding decrease in write-downs over the two subsequent financial years.

This new guidance is subject to any adjusting events that may occur in the period until the financial statements are finalised and information that eventually may arise after the reporting period during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Dortmund, 02.06.2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1367487

 
