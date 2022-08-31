|
31.08.2022 09:07:04
DGAP-Adhoc: USU Software AG resolves public share buyback offer
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Möglingen, August 31, 2022 - On the basis of the positive figures for the first half of 2022, the Management Board of USU Software AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU28) has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make the companys shareholders a public share buyback offer for up to 523,770 of the companys shares (around 5% of the share capital) at a set price of EUR 18,75 per share (ISIN DE000A0BVU28).
The offer price of EUR 18,75 is equivalent to a premium of around 10% based on the arithmetic average of the price of the companys shares in the closing auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange over the last ten trading days before the publication of this decision to make a public tender offer.
USU Software AG is thus exercising the authorization to acquire its own shares that was resolved by the companys Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2020. The repurchased shares can be used for the purposes stipulated in the authorization resolution.
The offer period is due to begin on September 7, 2022 at 00:00 a.m. (CET) and end at midnight/12:00 p.m. (CET) on October 5, 2022. The offer document will be published in the Federal Gazette on September 7, 2022, from which date it will also be available on the companys website.
Contact:
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
USU increased its consolidated sales by approximately 15% to EUR 30.7 million and its EBITDA by more than 9% to EUR 3.8 million (Q2/2021: EUR 3.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022 alone. Over the first half of the year, USUs consolidated sales rose by approximately 12% to EUR 60.3 million (Q1-Q2/2021: EUR 53.9 million) while its EBITDA grew by more than 9% to EUR 7.3 million (Q1-Q2/2021: EUR 6.7 million). The USU Groups liquidity also increased to EUR 26.3 million as of June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: EUR 24.3 million). Furthermore, thanks to a large number of new and follow-up orders, USU set a new record for orders on hand of EUR 78.3 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2022 (June 30, 2021: EUR 66.2 million).
