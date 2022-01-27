DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec AG grows FY 2021 revenues by 44 % to EUR 104.1 million, significantly ahead of guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast

va-Q-tec AG grows FY 2021 revenues by 44 % to EUR 104.1 million, significantly ahead of guidance



Würzburg, 27 January 2022. The Management Board of va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) has announced today that, following the analysis of preliminary results as part of the ongoing year-end process of preparing the company's annual financial statements, the revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year has been clearly exceeded. Consolidated revenues for 2021 will lie significantly above the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 95 million to EUR 100 million, as specified in the fourth quarter of 2021, and are expected to amount to EUR 104.1 million. As a consequence, va-Q-tec realized year-on-year revenue growth of 44 % in the 2021 financial year (previous year: EUR 72.1 million). In addition to the strong vaccine logistics business, very dynamic revenue growth in all three business units contributed to the increase in revenue: the Systems business (thermal packaging) recorded the fastest growth with an increase of 87 % to EUR 36.4 million (previous year: EUR 19.5 million). The Services business grew by 35 % from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 44.1 million in the 2021 financial year. In the Products division (vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials), revenues grew by 20 % year-on-year to reach EUR 22.0 million (previous year: EUR 18.3 million).

The company starts the year with a good order backlog. The Management Board currently expects further dynamic growth in 2022, also driven by good increases in the non-corona business.

All figures are preliminary. Preliminary 2021 results will be published as planned on 28 February 2022. The annual report for 2021 will follow on 29 March 2022.



