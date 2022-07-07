Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 11:25:49

DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Half-year result 2022 well above plan

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Varengold Bank AG: Half-year result 2022 well above plan

07-Jul-2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 7 July 2022 Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) is again showing a very positive business development, so that earnings before taxes of EUR 18.8 million are already emerging as a key financial performance indicator at the end of the first half of 2022. The result is preliminary and unaudited. This means that the previous forecast of the annual result for 2022 (EUR 19.8 million) will probably be significantly exceeded. Based on the development of results to date, the Management Board will derive and present a corrected forecast in the coming weeks.

Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
Management Board

Frank Otten
Management Board
Disclaimer

This notification is a mandatory notification according to Art. 17 MAR. The assessments contained are subject to the following caveats.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
Contact:

Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)

07-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Varengold Bank AG
Große Elbstraße 39
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 668649-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 668649-49
E-mail: investorrelations@varengold.de
Internet: www.varengold.de
ISIN: DE0005479307
WKN: 547930
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1392749

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1392749  07-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392749&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

