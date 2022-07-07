|
DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Half-year result 2022 well above plan
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Hamburg, 7 July 2022 Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) is again showing a very positive business development, so that earnings before taxes of EUR 18.8 million are already emerging as a key financial performance indicator at the end of the first half of 2022. The result is preliminary and unaudited. This means that the previous forecast of the annual result for 2022 (EUR 19.8 million) will probably be significantly exceeded. Based on the development of results to date, the Management Board will derive and present a corrected forecast in the coming weeks.
Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
Management Board
Frank Otten
Management Board
Disclaimer
This notification is a mandatory notification according to Art. 17 MAR. The assessments contained are subject to the following caveats.
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Varengold Bank AG
|3,12
|-2,50%
