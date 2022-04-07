|
07.04.2022 12:46:25
DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG holds stake in Grover Group GmbH
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
Hamburg, 7 April 2022 - The Berlin-based start-up Grover has raised around EUR 100 million in equity capital as part of the now announced successful implementation of the Series C funding. Grover thus exceeds the threshold of one billion USD for the first time in its company valuation. Varengold Bank had previously held a 2.35% stake in Grover at a book value of EUR 1.5 million. This shareholding is now reduced to 2.08% through the capital increase.
Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Varengold Bank AG
|Große Elbstraße 39
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-49
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@varengold.de
|Internet:
|www.varengold.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005479307
|WKN:
|547930
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1323025
