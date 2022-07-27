DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG raises profit forecast by 50 % for the 2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast

Varengold Bank AG raises profit forecast by 50 % for the 2022 financial year



27-Jul-2022 / 12:22 CET/CEST

Due to the higher-than-expected earnings development in the first half of 2022, the Board of Managing Directors of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) has prepared a new forecast for the 2022 financial year. The preliminary and still unaudited earnings before taxes (EBT*) as of 30 June 2022 has been corrected to EUR 18.2 million.

Regarding the still unclear economic and social effects of the pandemic and the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Varengold Bank is maintaining its conservative risk provisioning and is allocating approximately EUR 10 million to risk provisioning in the 2022 financial year.

Based on current knowledge, the Board of Managing Directors is assuming an EBT as key performance indicator of EUR 28 to 32 million for the 2022 financial year. So far, the Bank forecasted an EBT of EUR 19.8 million for the current financial year.



Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann

Management Board



Frank Otten

Management Board

* EBT (earnings before taxes) is defined as the result for the period before deduction of income taxes.

