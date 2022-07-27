|
27.07.2022 12:22:48
DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG raises profit forecast by 50 % for the 2022 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast
Hamburg, 27 July 2022 Due to the higher-than-expected earnings development in the first half of 2022, the Board of Managing Directors of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) has prepared a new forecast for the 2022 financial year. The preliminary and still unaudited earnings before taxes (EBT*) as of 30 June 2022 has been corrected to EUR 18.2 million.
Regarding the still unclear economic and social effects of the pandemic and the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Varengold Bank is maintaining its conservative risk provisioning and is allocating approximately EUR 10 million to risk provisioning in the 2022 financial year.
Based on current knowledge, the Board of Managing Directors is assuming an EBT as key performance indicator of EUR 28 to 32 million for the 2022 financial year. So far, the Bank forecasted an EBT of EUR 19.8 million for the current financial year.
Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
* EBT (earnings before taxes) is defined as the result for the period before deduction of income taxes.
Disclaimer
This notification is a mandatory notification according to Art. 17 MAR. The assessments contained are subject to the following caveats.
Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)
27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Varengold Bank AG
|Große Elbstraße 39
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-49
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@varengold.de
|Internet:
|www.varengold.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005479307
|WKN:
|547930
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1407117
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1407117 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varengold Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG hebt die Gewinnprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 um ca. 50% an (EQS Group)
|
12:22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG raises profit forecast by 50 % for the 2022 financial year (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Halbjahresergebnis 2022 deutlich über Plan (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Half-year result 2022 well above plan (EQS Group)
|
06.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: 10% capital increase against cash contribution planned (EQS Group)
|
06.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: 10% Barkapitalerhöhung geplant (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|DGAP-News: Varengold Bank Significantly Increases EBT and Net Income Again (EQS Group)
|
11.04.22
|DGAP-News: Varengold Bank AG steigert erneut EBT und Nettoerträge deutlich (EQS Group)