Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 16:20:06

DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf resigns from the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf resigns from the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG

18-Aug-2022 / 16:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, August 18, 2022: Jens Reckendorf, co-founder and CTO of Vectron Systems AG, has informed the company's Supervisory Board that he will resign as member of the company's Management Board for health reasons and thus at his own request. Mr. Reckendorf and the Supervisory Board agreed on a corresponding termination agreement as of September 30, 2022. Jens Reckendorf will continue to support the company as a consultant in the future.
In addition to his position on the Management Board, Mr. Reckendorf will also part with his block of shares in Vectron Systems AG. The entire 1.53 million shares will be taken over by Tosho Capital GmbH, which is 100% owned by his colleague on the board and co-founder, Mr. Thomas Stümmler. After the purchase, Thomas Stümmler thus directly and indirectly holds 41.4% of Vectron Systems AG. 

Contact:
External IR service provider:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
Tel.: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
Fax.: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

 

18-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1423529

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1423529  18-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vectron Systems AG 3,49 -1,69% Vectron Systems AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen