|
18.08.2022 16:20:06
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Jens Reckendorf resigns from the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Münster, August 18, 2022: Jens Reckendorf, co-founder and CTO of Vectron Systems AG, has informed the company's Supervisory Board that he will resign as member of the company's Management Board for health reasons and thus at his own request. Mr. Reckendorf and the Supervisory Board agreed on a corresponding termination agreement as of September 30, 2022. Jens Reckendorf will continue to support the company as a consultant in the future.
In addition to his position on the Management Board, Mr. Reckendorf will also part with his block of shares in Vectron Systems AG. The entire 1.53 million shares will be taken over by Tosho Capital GmbH, which is 100% owned by his colleague on the board and co-founder, Mr. Thomas Stümmler. After the purchase, Thomas Stümmler thus directly and indirectly holds 41.4% of Vectron Systems AG.
Contact:
External IR service provider:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
Tel.: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
Fax.: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
18-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1423529
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vectron Systems AG
|3,49
|-1,69%
