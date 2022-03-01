DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron publishes target figures for the current business year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Münster, March 1st, 2022: As of March 20th 2022, German Federal Government will terminate most Covid-related restrictions. Against this background, the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG has now set the planning for the current business year. Whilst in Q1 2022 the effects of the Corona measures led to a certain reluctance to invest, especially in the hospitality sectors, the company expects an overall return to normality from the 2nd quarter onwards.

Despite negative Corona-related effects in Q1 and the simultaneously expiring fiscalisation-effects, Vectron expects continued strong growth in recurring revenues from digital services. Here, sales according to IFRS are expected to increase from EUR 6.5 million in 2021 to EUR 9.8 million in 2022.

For the business year 2022, the company expects total sales of EUR 33 million to EUR 36 million with an EBITDA range between EUR 1.9 million and EUR 3.4 million according to IFRS accounting. Preliminary results 2021 (IFRS) show total sales of EUR 38.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 4.7 million.



