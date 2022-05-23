|
DGAP-Adhoc: Veganz Group AG: Veganz makes a subdued start to the fiscal year 2022 and publishes full-year guidance
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Veganz makes a subdued start to the fiscal year 2022 and publishes full-year guidance
In addition, Veganz Group AG anticipates direct effects from the Ukraine war in the form of both delays and rising costs for the construction of the Veganz Food Factory in Werder (Havel), partly due to the global shortage of raw materials, for example in the steel sector. The Company therefore does not expect the new Veganz Food Factory to start production before the second quarter of 2023. However, a large part of the originally planned additional in-house production volume is going to be covered by suitable interim production facilities. The investment costs for the new production facility are now expected to be around 30 percent higher than the initial cost estimate of EUR 12.6 million.
The Annual Report as of 31 December 2021 and the Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2022 will be published on 31 May 2022.
Definitions of the alternative performance measures used:
The gross profit margin is defined as gross profit as a percentage of sales. Gross profit refers to sales less cost of materials (cost of raw materials, consumables and supplies as well as of purchased goods).
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. It is calculated by first adding sales and other operating income. The result is reduced by the cost of materials (consisting of the cost of raw materials, consumables and supplies and of purchased merchandise), personnel expenses (consisting of wages and salaries as well as social security contributions, pension and other benefit costs) and other operating expenses (adjusted for one-off expenses that are not part of the ordinary course of business).
