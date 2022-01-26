26.01.2022 18:08:15

DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 increased again to approximately EUR 300 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 increased again to approximately EUR 300 million

26-Jan-2022 / 18:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG: Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 increased again to approximately EUR 300 million

Zörbig/Leipzig, January 26th, 2022 - Based on the business performance to date and the persistently positive outlook in all segments particularly with regard to the demand for CO2-efficient biofuels, the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 300 million in the financial year 2021/2022 and to increase net financial assets by the end of the financial year to approximately EUR 130 million. In its most recent forecast, the company had expected an EBITDA of approximately EUR 230 million and net financial assets by the end of the financial year 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 80 million. The initial forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 was approximately EUR 150 million EBITDA and net financial assets of EUR 50 million.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 900 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group's annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice
This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.


Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Olaf Tröber
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-251
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
Fax: +49 (0)341 308530-998
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1273289

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1273289  26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273289&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Nachrichten

VERBIO-Aktie steigt kräftig: VERBIO schraubt Gewinnprognose erneut nach oben

Aussichten gut Die positive Entwicklung im ersten Geschäftshalbjahr stimmt den Vorstand des Biokraftstoff-Herstellers VERBIO noch optimistischer als bislang.

27.01.22
 ROUNDUP: Biokraftstoff-Hersteller Verbio hebt Prognose erneut - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
27.01.22
 WDH: Biokraftstoff-Hersteller Verbio erhöht Gewinnprognose erneut (dpa-AFX)
26.01.22
 DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 increased again to approximately EUR 300 million (EQS Group)
26.01.22
 DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 abermals erhöht auf nunmehr ca. EUR 300 Millionen (EQS Group)
10.01.22
 DGAP-AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
10.01.22
 DGAP-AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
10.01.22
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie A : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (Investegate)
23.12.21
 DGAP-HV: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 04.02.2022 in Leipzig mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)