DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 increased again to approximately EUR 300 million

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 increased again to approximately EUR 300 million



26-Jan-2022 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Zörbig/Leipzig, January 26th, 2022 - Based on the business performance to date and the persistently positive outlook in all segments particularly with regard to the demand for CO 2 -efficient biofuels, the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 300 million in the financial year 2021/2022 and to increase net financial assets by the end of the financial year to approximately EUR 130 million. In its most recent forecast, the company had expected an EBITDA of approximately EUR 230 million and net financial assets by the end of the financial year 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 80 million. The initial forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 was approximately EUR 150 million EBITDA and net financial assets of EUR 50 million.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 900 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group's annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice

This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.

Contact:VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGRitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigOlaf TröberInvestor RelationsPhone: +49(0)341/308530-251Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de