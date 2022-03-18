|
18.03.2022 20:20:19
DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG: Change in the Chair of the Management Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Vita 34 AG: Change in the Chair of the Management Board
Leipzig, 18 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG has appointed Mr. Jakub Baran as a new member as well as the Chairman of the Management Board of the Company with effect from 22 March 2022. Jakub Baran is currently the Chairman of the Management Board of PBKM, a subsidiary of Vita 34, and will continue to serve in that position. He succeeds Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch, who has resigned from his office by mutual agreement with effect as of 22 March 2022. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Tomasz Baran, a member of the Management Board of PBKM, as a new member of the Management Board in the function of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), also as of 22 March 2022.
--- End of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR ---
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Company Profile
Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and, following the business combination with PBKM at the end of 2021, is now by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company is a full-service cryopreservation provider offering collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, cord tissue and other postpartum tissues. Based on the expansion of its business model in 2019, Vita 34 also intends to store adult adipose-derived stem cells, as well as immune cells from peripheral blood and the development of immune cell therapies in the future. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive at temperatures around minus 190 degrees Celsius. Around 700,000 customers from more than 30 countries have already provided for their family's health with more than 850,000 units of biological material deposited at Vita 34.
18-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0341)48792-40
|Fax:
|+49(0341)48792-39
|E-mail:
|ir@vita34.de
|Internet:
|www.vita34.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BL849
|WKN:
|A0BL84
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1306885
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1306885 18-March-2022 CET/CEST
