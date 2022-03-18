DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG: Change in the Chair of the Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

Vita 34 AG: Change in the Chair of the Management Board



18-March-2022 / 20:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vita 34 AG: Change in the Chair of the Management Board Leipzig, 18 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG has appointed Mr. Jakub Baran as a new member as well as the Chairman of the Management Board of the Company with effect from 22 March 2022. Jakub Baran is currently the Chairman of the Management Board of PBKM, a subsidiary of Vita 34, and will continue to serve in that position. He succeeds Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch, who has resigned from his office by mutual agreement with effect as of 22 March 2022. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Tomasz Baran, a member of the Management Board of PBKM, as a new member of the Management Board in the function of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), also as of 22 March 2022.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Vita 34 AG

Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0

Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190

Email: ingo.middelmenne@vita34.de --- End of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR --- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Company Profile Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and, following the business combination with PBKM at the end of 2021, is now by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company is a full-service cryopreservation provider offering collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, cord tissue and other postpartum tissues. Based on the expansion of its business model in 2019, Vita 34 also intends to store adult adipose-derived stem cells, as well as immune cells from peripheral blood and the development of immune cell therapies in the future. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive at temperatures around minus 190 degrees Celsius. Around 700,000 customers from more than 30 countries have already provided for their family's health with more than 850,000 units of biological material deposited at Vita 34. 18-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

