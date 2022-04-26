DGAP-Adhoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies Group AG publishes preliminary results for the first quarter 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies Group AG publishes preliminary results for the first quarter 2022



26-Apr-2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





According to preliminary figures, Vitesco Technologies Group AG generated group sales of around 2.26 bn euros (Q1 2021: 2.30 bn euros; market consensus as of 22 April 2022: 2,14 bn euros) in the first quarter 2022.

Despite the ongoing burden related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as supply shortages for important production components such as semiconductors, and given the Russian war of aggression in the Ukraine and the related negative impacts on global supply chains, the preliminary adjusted EBIT margin for the first quarter 2022 was at 2.0 percent (Q1 2021: 0.7 percent) and thus above market consensus (1.5 percent) thanks to the good transformation progress. In absolute figures, preliminary adjusted EBIT thus came in at around 45 mn euros (Q1 2021: 17 mn euros; market consensus: 32 mn euros).

Based on preliminary figures, free cash flow for the first quarter 2022 came in at roughly 48 mn euros (Q1 2021: 239 mn euros; market consensus: -44 mn euros). This includes capital expenditures of around 52 mn euros (Q1 2021: 44 mn euros; market consensus: 129 mn euros).

Vitesco Technologies Group AG will release the quarterly statement for the first quarter 2022 on 13 May 2022.

Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause Vitesco Technologies' actual results, its financial position, growth or performance to differ materially from the figures presented herein. Explanations and reconciliations of key financial figures used can be found in the glossary of financial terms of the annual report 2021 of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (available at https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html), in particular on pages 60 ff.

***Contact:Heiko EberHead of Investor RelationsTel.: +49 941 2031 72348E-Mail: heiko.eber@vitesco.com