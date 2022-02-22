22.02.2022 09:42:08

DGAP-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

22-Feb-2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. For this purpose, Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a Framework Agreement which should form the basis for further steps in the preparation of a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

The conclusion of the Framework Agreement is subject to the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. A final decision have not yet taken.

Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded and its content as well as the question if an IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is being further assessed, is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards.

Rolf Woller

Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations

22-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1285087

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1285087  22-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285087&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten