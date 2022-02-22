DGAP-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs



22-Feb-2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. For this purpose, Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a Framework Agreement which should form the basis for further steps in the preparation of a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

The conclusion of the Framework Agreement is subject to the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. A final decision have not yet taken.

Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded and its content as well as the question if an IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is being further assessed, is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards.

