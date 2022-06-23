|
23.06.2022 19:01:18
DGAP-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through 50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Investment/Capital Increase
Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through 50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment
Stellantis will become the second largest shareholder in Vulcan, at 8% shareholding, following issue of the fully paid ordinary shares at the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of 4.367 (A$6.622) per share which represents ~11.450m shares.
Vulcan and Stellantis have also extended their binding lithium hydroxide offtake agreement, concluded on 29 November 2021, by five years, to 2035.
Stellantis is one of the worlds leading automakers and mobility providers. Vulcan understands that this represents the worlds first upstream investment in a listed lithium company by an international automaker.
23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1382637
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1382637 23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!