|
24.03.2022 10:49:33
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend payout of EUR 0.90 per share
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Publication of an inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Wacker Neuson SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend payout of EUR 0.90 per share
Munich, March 24, 2022 - In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE approved the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal 2021. The Group realized revenue of EUR 1,866.2 million, earnings before interest and taxes of EUR 193.0 million and earnings per share of EUR 1.99. Based on this, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have today agreed to propose a dividend payout in the amount of EUR 0.90 per share for fiscal 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.60 per share) at the Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2022. This proposal is significantly above market expectations. It corresponds to a payout ratio of 45.2 percent.
In addition, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have today agreed on the dividend policy for Wacker Neuson SE going forward. This policy provides for a payout per share of 40 to 60 percent of Group earnings per share.
The Group will publish its full Annual Report for fiscal 2021 on March 29, 2022. Explanations of the indicators used here can be found from page 150 onwards in the 2020 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report.
Contact:
24-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310995
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1310995 24-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!