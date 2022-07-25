DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT for the second quarter to be above consensus; earnings guidance narrowed to the range between 9.0 and 10.0 percent

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Wacker Neuson expects EBIT for the second quarter to be above consensus; earnings guidance narrowed to the range between 9.0 and 10.0 percent

Munich, July 25, 2022 The Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue for Q2 2022 to amount to approx. EUR 548.1 million based on preliminary unaudited figures (Q2/21: EUR 494.3 million). This is in line with the analyst consensus collected for the company by an external service provider (consensus: EUR 546.1 million). Preliminary figures place profit before interest and tax (EBIT) below the previous year at approx. EUR 48.3 million, but at the same time significantly above market expectations (consensus: EUR 43.2 million, Q2/21: EUR 56.5 million). The EBIT margin is expected to amount to 8.8 percent and therefore also significantly above market expectations (consensus: 7.9 percent; Q2/21: 11.4 percent).

Continuing high procurement expenses for materials, energy and shipping placed pressure on the gross margin also in the second quarter. Rework efforts on the machines required as a result of overstretched supply chains additionally had negative impacts on plant productivity. In contrast, higher sales volumes and the only slight increase in sales, research and development, and administrative expenses had a positive effect on earnings, but could not fully compensate for the negative effects on gross profit.

The difficult supply chain situation and the sustained pressure on prices for materials, energy and transportation are expected to continue to have a negative impact on the earnings performance in the second half of the year. By contrast, the price increases implemented should have a noticeably positive impact on profitability from the third quarter onwards.

Taking into consideration the development of business to date, the prevailing conditions and the opportunities and risks the Wacker Neuson Group faces, the Executive Board has narrowed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. The EBIT margin is now expected to lie between 9.0 and 10.0 percent (previous guidance for the EBIT margin: 9.0 to 10.5 percent). This includes the possibility of a one-off contribution to earnings in the very low double-digit million euro range from the sale of assets no longer required for future operations. Revenue is projected to remain unchanged in the range between EUR 1,900 and 2,100 million.

The Group will publish the final results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 9, 2022.

Explanations of the indicators used here can be found from page 148 onwards in the 2021 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report.

