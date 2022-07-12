DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG launches cash capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

12-Jul-2022 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

wallstreet:online AG launches cash capital increase

Berlin, 12 July 2022 - Today, the management board of wallstreet:online AG ("wallstreet:online" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2GS609), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The Company intends to issue up to 580,000 new bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) ("New Shares") corresponding to up to approx. 4 % of the Company's share capital and to use the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares for the growth areas of the Group. The New Shares will carry dividend rights as of January 1, 2022.

The placement price per New Share is EUR 17.30.

Members of the management board and the supervisory board of the Company have committed to participate in the capital increase and to subscribe to a total of up to 290,000 New Shares.



Notifying person: Matthias Hach, CEO

