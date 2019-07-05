|
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Placement of capital increase against cash
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)
Placement of capital increase against cash
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
Berlin, 5 July 2019 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of wallstreet:online AG have decided today to implement the capital increase as announced yesterday in the amount of EUR 131,900.00 by issuing 131,900 new shares. This corresponds to approx. 8% of the registered share capital. The placement price was set at EUR 45.00 per new share. The issue proceeds thus amount to approx. EUR 6 million. Thus, the refinancing of the purchase price for the acquisition of ARIVA.DE AG and funds for further growth are secured.
Notifying person: Stefan Zmojda, member of the Management Board
Disclaimer
This publication neither constitutes an offer to sell nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of wallstreet:online AG. Neither this publication nor its contents may be used as a basis for an offer in any country. The aforementioned securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of wallstreet:online AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.
In Member States of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (the "Relevant Member States"), this publication and any subsequent offer are directed exclusively at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC including all amendments, in particular those of Directive 2010/73/EU.
No measures have been taken which would permit an offer of the securities, their acquisition or the distribution of this publication in countries where this is not permitted. Anyone who comes into possession of this publication must inform themselves of any restrictions and comply with them.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|wallstreet:online AG
|Seydelstraße 18
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
|E-mail:
|m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
|Internet:
|www.wallstreet-online.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS609
|WKN:
|A2GS60
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|836987
