DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Preliminary results for fiscal 2021 and forecast for 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Development of Sales

wallstreet:online AG: Preliminary results for fiscal 2021 and forecast for 2022



07-March-2022 / 13:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary results for fiscal 2021 and forecast for 2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)



Berlin, 7 March 2022

wallstreet:online AG ("wallstreet:online", the "Company" or the "Group", ISIN: DE000A2GS609) today announces its preliminary results for the 2021 fiscal year as well as its forecast for 2022.

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, the Group achieved consolidated revenues of approx. 51.4 million in 2021. The consolidated operating EBITDA* is expected to amount to approx. 4.4 million. The result was largely influenced by investing approx. 13.1 million into new client acquisition for Smartbroker. The operating EBITDA* before customer acquisition costs will thus be approximately 17.5 million.

According to preliminary figures, the Company will thus exceed its revenue forecast of 45 to 50 million. The operating EBITDA* is in line with the forecast.

The audited single-entity and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2021 in accordance with German GAAP (HGB - German Commercial Code) are expected to be published in May 2022 at www.wallstreet-online.ag

For fiscal 2022, wallstreet:online AG plans to generate consolidated revenues in the range of 62 to 67 million and a consolidated operating EBITDA in the amount of 10 to 12 million. The significant investment into the growth of Smartbroker will continue. The costs of acquiring new customers at Smartbroker are expected to be around 6 million, bringing the operating EBITDA* before client acquisition costs to between 16 and 18 million.

* Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation before extraordinary items amounting to -0.5 million for costs in connection with the capital increase.

Notifying person: Matthias Hach, CEO