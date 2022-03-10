DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend

WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal



10-March-2022

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of 2.10 per share entitled to dividend to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2022 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.



As the business performance of the fiscal year 2021 exceeded expectations with regard to earnings and cash flow development, an additional special dividend of 0.80 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed.



The total proposal to the Annual General Meeting therefore amounts to 2.90 per share entitled to dividend.

Contact:

WashTec AG

Dr. Kerstin Reden

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

