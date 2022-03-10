|
DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of 2.10 per share entitled to dividend to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2022 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.
As the business performance of the fiscal year 2021 exceeded expectations with regard to earnings and cash flow development, an additional special dividend of 0.80 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed.
The total proposal to the Annual General Meeting therefore amounts to 2.90 per share entitled to dividend.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1299747
