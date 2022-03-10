10.03.2022 14:59:49

DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

10-March-2022 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of  2.10 per share entitled to dividend to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2022 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.

As the business performance of the fiscal year 2021 exceeded expectations with regard to earnings and cash flow development, an additional special dividend of  0.80 per share entitled to dividend will be proposed.

The total proposal to the Annual General Meeting therefore amounts to  2.90 per share entitled to dividend.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

10-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1299747

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1299747  10-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299747&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WashTec AGmehr Nachrichten