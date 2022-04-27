|
27.04.2022 15:11:04
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
windeln.de announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022
It is currently still uncertain whether the positive development of the first quarter of 2022 will continue; in particular, there are uncertainties regarding the development of supply in the Chinese market. The Company therefore continues to adhere to the guidance published on March 28, 2022. The break-even point based on adjusted EBIT is expected to be reached for the first time in 2023.
As windeln.de SE has extended the subscription period from March 30, 2022 to May 11, 2022 (inclusive) as part of the subscription offer due to the Covid-19-related lockdown in Shanghai, China, the implementation of the capital increase and the conclusion of the discussions with the auditor regarding the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2021 will be postponed accordingly.
