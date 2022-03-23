|
23.03.2022 20:27:23
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE expects break-even in 2023 at the latest
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
windeln.de SE expects break-even in 2023 at the latest
Munich, March 23, 2022: The Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) announces that the Company no longer adheres to its previous target of reaching break-even measured by adjusted EBIT at Group level in 2022. This decision is based on increased risks for the international movement of goods, which could impact the China business in particular. The China business is important for achieving this target in the further course of the fiscal year. Even taking these risks into account, the Management Board considers it possible to achieve positive adjusted EBIT across the Group in the fourth quarter of 2022, at least on a monthly basis, if business develops favourably. The Management Board estimates that break-even will be reached in 2023 at the latest.
The Management Board continues to work on implementing the ordinary capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 28, 2022. As already reported, this measure is intended to cover the additional financing requirements identified for fiscal year 2022 and to ensure the Company's solvency for fiscal year 2022. Based on the discussions currently being held with potential investors, windeln.de expects that the capital increase can be implemented in the short term.
Contact
Legal
23-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 89 4161 7152 65
|Fax:
|089 / 416 17 15-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@windeln.de
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300
|WKN:
|WNDL30
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310233
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1310233 23-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: ATX im Minus -- DAX gibt nach -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steht am Donnerstag unter Druck, und auch der deutsche Leitindex liegt im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.