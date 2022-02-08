|
08.02.2022 22:56:04
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences publishes prospectus for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): IPO
Media Release
Xlife Sciences publishes prospectus for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, says: "We are pleased to have reached another important milestone regarding our intended listing on SIX Swiss Exchange with today's publication of the listing prospectus."
The Company and its Value Chain
Xlife Sciences generally focuses its involvement in a project on the early phase, i.e., until completion of the so-called "proof-of-concept" phase, and subsequently strives to commercialize the project company, e. g., through a sale of the company or individual product candidates ("trade sale"), through out-licensing of products or patents, or through an IPO of the project company. This strategy enables Xlife Sciences to realize an increase in value already after the proof-of-concept phase. Potential future growth opportunities are also captured with possible milestone payments and royalties in the later market phase.
Planned listing on SIX Swiss Exchange
Electronic copies of the listing prospectus can be obtained from the Company via info@xlifescinces.ch
Audited interim financial statements as of Q3 2021
About Xlife Sciences AG
Contact:
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|WKN:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1278219
|
