|
11.02.2022 07:13:01
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences' shares begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): IPO
Media Release
Xlife Sciences' shares begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange
- As of 3 pm CET today, the shares of Xlife Sciences AG will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange - as the first company in the new "Sparks" segment.
- The reference price is CHF 44.71 and corresponds to the closing price of EUR 42.20 at the close of trading yesterday on the Munich Stock Exchange.
- The share capital comprises 5'199'123 shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 per share, which will start trading today. The proportion of freely tradable shares is approx. 45%.
Dr. Bernhard Scholz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, comments: "We look back on two successful years of listing on the Munich Stock Exchange. We look forward to taking the next steps in Xlife Sciences' development as a company listed in Switzerland."
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, added: "We would like to thank the stock exchange in Munich for the good cooperation. By moving to a regulated stock exchange, we are making Xlife Sciences more accessible to long-term institutional investors."
Financial calendar 2022
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Contact:
Disclaimer
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR BACKGROUND PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT PURPORT TO BE FULL OR COMPLETE. NO RELIANCE MAY BE PLACED BY ANY PERSON FOR ANY PURPOSE ON THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR ITS ACCURACY, FAIRNESS OR COMPLETENESS.
THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY TO ANY PERSON IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM OR IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION ANY DOCUMENT OR OTHER INFORMATION REFERRED TO HEREIN COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE SUCH RESTRICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF THE UNITED STATES,
THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE OR INVEST IN THE SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE PUBLICLY OFFERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN SWITZERLAND WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE SWISS FINANCIAL SERVICES ACT (FINSA). NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT NOR ANY OTHER MARKETING MATERIAL RELATING TO THE SECURITIES CONSTITUTES A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO THE FINSA OR ANY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS.
11-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|WKN:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1279422
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1279422 11-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!