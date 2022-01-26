|
26.01.2022 12:28:57
DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berlin, 26 January 2022 - YOC AG, Berlin, ISIN DE0005932735, listed in the Prime Standard, announces the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of theINDUSTRY AG, Zurich, Switzerland.
A corresponding purchase agreement was signed today. The purchase price is divided into a fixed component of CHF 0.4 million and further variable performance-related components, which are dependent on the operating results of theINDUSTRY AG in the financial years 2022 to 2024. The purchase price components will be fully financed from the operating cash flow of YOC AG.
The Management Board of YOC AG will take into account and communicate the effects of the acquisition of theINDUSTRY AG accordingly in the context of YOC AG's revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2022.
With the completion of this acquisition, YOC AG is now represented in the entire DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272808
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1272808 26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YOC AG
|11,80
|-0,84%
Der heimische Markt konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste am Donnerstag abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.