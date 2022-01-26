DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition

DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision

YOC AG: YOC AG expands into the Swiss market through acquisition



26-Jan-2022 / 12:28 CET/CEST

Berlin, 26 January 2022 - YOC AG, Berlin, ISIN DE0005932735, listed in the Prime Standard, announces the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of theINDUSTRY AG, Zurich, Switzerland.

A corresponding purchase agreement was signed today. The purchase price is divided into a fixed component of CHF 0.4 million and further variable performance-related components, which are dependent on the operating results of theINDUSTRY AG in the financial years 2022 to 2024. The purchase price components will be fully financed from the operating cash flow of YOC AG.

The Management Board of YOC AG will take into account and communicate the effects of the acquisition of theINDUSTRY AG accordingly in the context of YOC AG's revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2022.

With the completion of this acquisition, YOC AG is now represented in the entire DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board