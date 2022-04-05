|
05.04.2022 09:56:28
DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increase in profitability for the current financial year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Results Forecast
YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increase in profitability for the current financial year 2022
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, 05 April 2022 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by 25% to 30% to EUR 23.5 million to EUR 24.5 million in the current financial year 2022 (2021: EUR 18.8 million according to preliminary figures).
In parallel, the cost structure will develop disproportionately low, resulting in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).
As a result, the company's net profit is expected to be EUR 2.3 million to EUR 2.8 million (2021: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures) in financial year 2022.
In the context of this revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2022, the Management Board of YOC AG has taken the effects of the acquisition of theINDUSTRY AG in January 2022 into account accordingly (see ad-hoc announcement of YOC AG dated 26 January 2022).
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2021 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/).
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
05-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1319475
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1319475 05-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YOC AG
|13,55
|17,32%
