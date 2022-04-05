DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increase in profitability for the current financial year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Results Forecast

YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increase in profitability for the current financial year 2022



05-Apr-2022 / 09:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increase in profitability for the current financial year 2022

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 05 April 2022 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by 25% to 30% to EUR 23.5 million to EUR 24.5 million in the current financial year 2022 (2021: EUR 18.8 million according to preliminary figures).

In parallel, the cost structure will develop disproportionately low, resulting in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the company's net profit is expected to be EUR 2.3 million to EUR 2.8 million (2021: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures) in financial year 2022.

In the context of this revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2022, the Management Board of YOC AG has taken the effects of the acquisition of theINDUSTRY AG in January 2022 into account accordingly (see ad-hoc announcement of YOC AG dated 26 January 2022).

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2021 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Phone: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com