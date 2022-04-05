05.04.2022 09:56:28

DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increase in profitability for the current financial year 2022

Berlin, 05 April 2022 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by 25% to 30% to EUR 23.5 million to EUR 24.5 million in the current financial year 2022 (2021: EUR 18.8 million according to preliminary figures).

In parallel, the cost structure will develop disproportionately low, resulting in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million (2021: EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the company's net profit is expected to be EUR 2.3 million to EUR 2.8 million (2021: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures) in financial year 2022.

In the context of this revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2022, the Management Board of YOC AG has taken the effects of the acquisition of theINDUSTRY AG in January 2022 into account accordingly (see ad-hoc announcement of YOC AG dated 26 January 2022).

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the first half of 2021 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

Language: English
