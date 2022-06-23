DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando SE: Weaker Q2 2022 expected and revised outlook for the full year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results

Zalando SE: Zalando SE: Weaker Q2 2022 expected and revised outlook for the full year 2022



23-Jun-2022 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BERLIN, June 23, 2022 // Zalando SE, a leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle in Europe, is issuing an update for Q2 2022 and revising its guidance for the financial year 2022, because macroeconomic conditions have further deteriorated during the second quarter of 2022 with the EU consumer confidence index decreasing further in June.

The companys previous outlook, from early May, pointed to the lower end of full year guidance based on anticipated challenges, but also early signs of potential recovery. Management now expects macroeconomic challenges to be longer lasting and more intense than previously anticipated.

For the second quarter 2022, management expects Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth, revenue growth and adjusted EBIT to be significantly below analyst estimates (company-compiled median analyst estimates as of 31 May 2022: 5.0% GMV growth, 1.5% revenue growth, and a 104 million euros adjusted EBIT). The second quarter is profitable but weaker than expected.

As the company no longer assumes a rebound of consumer confidence in the short-term, it is updating its guidance for FY 2022. Management now expects GMV to grow 3%-7% to 14.8-15.3 billion euros for the financial year 2022. Revenue is expected to grow 0%-3% to 10.4-10.7 billion euros with an adjusted EBIT of 180-260 million euros in the same period. CAPEX is expected to be in the range of 350-400 million euros. Previously on May 5, 2022 the companys guidance for FY 2022 pointed towards the lower end of 16%-23% for GMV growth, 12%-19% for revenue growth, and an adjusted EBIT of 430-510 million euros and CAPEX of 400-500 million euros.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

