DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Management Board proposes payment of a special dividend; EBITDA expected to exceed forecast

(Hamburg, 1 March 2022) Based on the preliminary, unaudited results of the financial year 2021, the Management Board of ZEAL Network SE has today decided to propose to the Supervisory Board a basic dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in line with the communicated dividend policy. In addition, the Management Board has decided to propose the payment of a supplementary special dividend in the amount of EUR 1.10 per share. The payment of the special dividend is intended to optimise the capital structure, as the current capitalisation of the Company exceeds its capital requirements for the undiminished continuation of the growth strategy.

Subject to the approvals of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on 22 March 2022 and of the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2022, a total dividend of approximately EUR 47 million (EUR 2.10 per share) shall be paid to the shareholders of ZEAL.

According to preliminary calculations, the adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 27.5 million (2020: EUR 12.7 million), thus exceeding the adjusted forecast of around EUR 25 million due to a decrease in marketing expenses as well as personnel expenses and other operating expenses.

The annual report as of 31 December 2021 will be published on 24 March 2022.

Explanations of the financial performance indicators used herein are available in the Annual Report 2020 on the company's website (available at www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/).

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

 

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
