18.07.2022 08:01:44
DGAP-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Hohenzollernstraße 24
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
