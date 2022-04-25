|
25.04.2022 21:45:05
DGAP-AFR: 468 SPAC II SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 468 SPAC II SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
468 SPAC II SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.468spac2.com/news-publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|468 SPAC II SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|
1334843 25.04.2022
