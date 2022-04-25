+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 21:45:05

DGAP-AFR: 468 SPAC II SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: 468 SPAC II SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
468 SPAC II SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2022 / 21:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

468 SPAC II SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.468spac2.com/news-publications

Company: 468 SPAC II SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
