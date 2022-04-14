|
14.04.2022 21:00:05
DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html
14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|Domstraße 10
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.aboutyou.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1328903 14.04.2022
