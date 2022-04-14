14.04.2022 21:00:05

DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.04.2022 / 21:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 11, 2022
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html

Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
