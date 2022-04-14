DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.04.2022 / 21:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 11, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 11, 2022

Address:

