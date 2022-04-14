|
14.04.2022 21:00:08
DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html
14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|Domstraße 10
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.aboutyou.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1328895 14.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!