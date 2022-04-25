|
25.04.2022 12:24:25
DGAP-AFR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Accentro Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report
25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1334367 25.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!