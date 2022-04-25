DGAP-AFR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 12:24:25

Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2022 / 12:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
