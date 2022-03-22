|
22.03.2022 09:00:05
DGAP-AFR: adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: adesso SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adesso SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/en/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports/index.jsp
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
