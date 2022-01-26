DGAP-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.01.2022 14:15:15

adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.01.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2022
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 09, 2022
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
