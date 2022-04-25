|
25.04.2022 15:42:26
DGAP-AFR: Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.adler-group.com/websites/adler-group/German/2000/news-_-publikationen.html#reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.adler-group.com/websites/adler-group/English/2000/publications.html#reports
25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1334627 25.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!