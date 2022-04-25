+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 15:42:26

DGAP-AFR: Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2022 / 15:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.adler-group.com/websites/adler-group/German/2000/news-_-publikationen.html#reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.adler-group.com/websites/adler-group/English/2000/publications.html#reports

25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1334627  25.04.2022 

