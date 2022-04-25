DGAP-AFR: Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



25.04.2022 / 15:42

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2022Address: https://ir.adler-group.com/websites/adler-group/German/2000/news-_-publikationen.html#reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 30, 2022Address: https://ir.adler-group.com/websites/adler-group/English/2000/publications.html#reports

