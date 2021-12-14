DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



14.12.2021 / 23:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

