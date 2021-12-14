DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.12.2021 23:30:04

Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.12.2021 / 23:30
Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2021/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2021/

Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
