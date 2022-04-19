DGAP-AFR: AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.04.2022 / 11:42

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address:

Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2022Address: http://www.agrob-ag.de/investor-relations/berichte#jahresfinanzberichte-316

