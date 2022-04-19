|
19.04.2022 11:42:08
DGAP-AFR: AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: http://www.agrob-ag.de/investor-relations/berichte#jahresfinanzberichte-316
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AGROB Immobilien AG
|Münchener Straße 101
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.agrob-ag.de
|
1330009 19.04.2022
