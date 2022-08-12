|
12.08.2022 14:07:50
DGAP-AFR: AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022
Address: https://www.agrob-ag.de/investor-relations/berichte
12.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AGROB Immobilien AG
|Münchener Straße 101
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.agrob-ag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1419813 12.08.2022 CET/CEST
