12.08.2019 10:11:11

DGAP-AFR: AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.08.2019 / 10:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 26, 2019 German: https://www.akasol.com/de/quartalsberichte English: https://www.akasol.com/en/quarterly-reports


12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG
Landwehrstrasse 55
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

855673  12.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=855673&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu AKASOL AGmehr Nachrichten