DGAP-AFR: AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 26, 2019 German: https://www.akasol.com/de/quartalsberichte English: https://www.akasol.com/en/quarterly-reports
