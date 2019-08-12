DGAP-AFR: AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.08.2019 / 10:11

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 26, 2019 German: https://www.akasol.com/de/quartalsberichte English: https://www.akasol.com/en/quarterly-reports

12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

