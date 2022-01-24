24.01.2022 09:46:52

DGAP-AFR: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.01.2022 / 09:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2022
Address: https://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d24cfc6

Language: English
Company: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
Hohe Buchleuthe 3
87600 Kaufbeuren
Germany
Internet: www.aktien-brauerei.de

 
