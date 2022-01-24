DGAP-AFR: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 31, 2022

Address:

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2022
Address: https://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d24cfc6

