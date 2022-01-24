|
24.01.2022 09:46:52
DGAP-AFR: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2022
Address: https://www.aktienbrauerei-ag.de/index.php?4ebaa8d24cfc6
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
|Hohe Buchleuthe 3
|87600 Kaufbeuren
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aktien-brauerei.de
